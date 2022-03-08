The Russian Embassy in Ireland has been trolled after they released a statement condemning the “barbaric” actions of a man who drove a lorry through their gate yesterday.

Footage of the incident shows a Church supplies lorry reversing into the gates of the Embassy on Orwell Road in south Dublin at around 1:30pm yesterday.

The Embassy has been the scene of protests in recent days, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In a video shared to social media, onlookers can be heard saying “well done” and “good man” after the lorry rammed the gate.

The driver, Desmond Wisley, then exited the vehicle and handed out images of what he referred to as Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

“I want the ambassador and his colleagues to leave this country, leave this free country,” he said. “It’s about time we stood up.”

"I'm going to be arrested shortly, will you let the cameras know that that's why I've done it?" he told protesters.

An Irish police officer then appears and informs him that she would have to arrest him for dangerous driving.

He showed the officer a picture of a woman and her two children killed by a mortar in Irpin.

“I done it for her,” he said.

As he was led away, he added: “I’ve done my bit, lads. It’s about time the rest of Ireland done their bit.”

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the Russian Embassy accused Irish police of standing “idle” as the incident took place.

The Embassy has also accused Ireland of breaching the Vienna Convention by not protecting the premises from any damage.

“A large truck came over to the gates of the Embassy, pulled back and torn down the gates of the Embassy. The incident took place in the presence of Garda officers, who stood idle.

“The embassy strongly condemns this criminal act of insanity directed against peaceful diplomatic mission.

“The embassy views this incident as a clear and blatant violation of the Article 22 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic relations of 1961.

“The embassy is in contact with the Department of Foreign Affairs of Ireland, demanding that the Irish authorities take comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of it’s staff and their family members.

“The incident is cause of extreme concern. We believe that no people of sound mind could support such senseless and barbaric actions.”

The accusation of “barbaric actions” is what really got people talking, though.

In response, people took the opportunity to point out the irony of their statement.

“Wait till you hear about what happened on the Ukraine border. It'll blow your minds,” Otto English responded.

LBC’s Ben Kentish commented: “The Russian Embassy in Ireland has described a truck being driven into some gates as “senseless and barbaric”. One wonders how they would describe events in Kharkiv and Mariupol.”

“This was not a criminal act - this was a special gate operation,” another said.

Journalist Fintan O’Toole said: “Black humour from Russia: "a criminal act of insanity" is a man damaging a gate.”

“Russian Embassy is very angry that its boundaries were not respected,” Kimberly McKeever wrote. “Also: Russian Embassy has no sense of irony.”

Following the incident, gardai erected a barricade outside the Russian Embassy.

A guard said it was set up on “behalf of An Garda Siochana” and not at the request of the Russian Embassy.

A short time later, a tow truck came to remove the lorry, with a number of onlookers gathered to watch.

A garda spokesman said an incident of criminal damage at the property was being investigated.

In a follow-up statement, the Russian Embassy said that “additional measures have been undertaken by the Garda to ensure safety and security of the Embassy and its personnel.

“The Embassy appreciates cooperation by the Irish authorities in this matter.”

A spokesperson for Desmond Wisley Ecclesiastical Supplies confirmed that they were aware of the crash involving their lorry, but offered no further comment.

John Nolan, who saw the lorry crashing through the gates, said: “A truck drove by and he stopped at first and I thought he was looking for directions, but he then turned and engaged with us and he was very upset and intense about the pictures of the family in Ukraine that were wiped out.

“He asked us to stand back. The man made sure there was no one standing in front of the gate. He reversed at speed into the gates.

“I presume the barrier is a temporary measure. It looks a bit overkill.

“We are protesting that our government should have thrown these thugs out of the country. This is not Embassy in the strict sense of the word. It is a cover for a serious spy centre.”

Nolan vowed to continue protesting until the war has ended.

We guess this means Ireland isn’t getting off Putin’s list of “unfriendly countries” anytime soon…

