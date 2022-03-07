An arrest has been made after a man drove his truck through the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin.

A video of the incident, which occurred on Monday afternoon, has since been shared online.

In the clip, a large trailer can be seen reversing into the gates, forcing them open as onlookers watched. Protestors on the scene cheered and shouted out in support of the driver's actions saying “well done,” "'very good," and "bravo."

After crashing into the gates, the driver, Desmond Wisley, then exited the vehicle and handed out images of what he referred to as Russian atrocities in Ukraine.

“I want the ambassador and his colleagues to leave this country, leave this free country,” he said. “It’s about time we stood up.”

"I'm going to be arrested shortly, will you let the cameras know that that's why I've done it?" he said to protestors.

“I’ve done my bit, lads. It’s about time the rest of Ireland done their bit,” he said as he was being escorted away.

As the arresting garda approached Wisley she said, “I have to arrest you now unfortunately for dangerous driving.”

In a statement, the Russian embassy noted the truck had “torn down” its gates at 1:30pm.

“The incident took place in the presence of Garda officers, who stood idle," read the statement.

It continued, "The Embassy strongly condemns this criminal act of insanity directed against peaceful diplomatic mission. The Embassy views this incident as a clear and blatant violation of the Article 22 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic relations of 1961.

"The Embassy is in contact with the Department of Foreign Affairs of Ireland, demanding that the Irish authorities take comprehensive measures to ensure the safety of its staff and their family members."



"The incident is cause of extreme concern. We believe that no people of sound mind could support such senseless and barbaric actions."

