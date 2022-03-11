Over two weeks into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, sanctions continue to be placed on Russian oligarchs to put pressure on Vladimir Putin and the Russian economy.

The UK government has sanctioned asset freezes and travel bans on a number of super-wealthy oligarchs with close links to the Kremlin to “inflict maximum economic pain on Putin and his war machine”, Boris Johnson said.

So far, 20 Russian individuals have been sanctioned.

1. Vladimir Putin





Putin Putin

Who: The Russian leader.

Sanctions: Assets frozen for ordering the Russian invasion into Ukraine.

2. Sergei Lavrov

Who: Russia’s Foreign Minister.

Sanctions: Assets frozen for his involvement in the invasion and attempts to destabilise Ukraine.

3. Kirill Shamalov

Who: Putin’s former son-in-law and shareholder and deputy chairman of petrochemical firm Sibur.

Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban for his close links to the Kremlin and Putin.

4. Gennady Timchenko

Who: Major shareholder of Bank Rossiya

Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban for being involved in, engaging in, providing support for, or promoting any policy or action which destabilises Ukraine. And, for being associated with a person involved in destabilising Ukraine.

5. Boris Rotenberg

Who: Board member and major shareholder of Russian lender SMP Bank

Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban for having close personal ties to Putin and for being involved in obtaining a benefit from the Russian government.

6. Igor Rotenberg

Who: Chairman of transport company National Telematic Systems

Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban for having close familial ties to Putin and for benefiting from or supporting the Russian government.

7. Denis Bortnikov

Who: Deputy president and chairman of Russian state-owned lender VTB

Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban for having close family ties to the Kremlin.

8. Petr Fradkov

Who: Head of Russian state-owned Promsvyazbank

Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban

9. Yury Slyusar

Who: General Director of UAC

Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban

10. Elena Georgieva

Who: Chair of Novikombank

Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban

11. Kirill Dmitriev

Who: CEO of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund

Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban for obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Russian government

12. Igor Shuvalov

Who: Former first deputy prime minister, a former aide to Putin and chair of the management board of VEB

Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban for being a "core part of Putin's inner circle".

13. Alisher Usmanov

Who: Founder of USM Holdings, which works in mining, telecoms and tech.

Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban for having close links to the Kremlin.

14. Roman Abramovich

Who: Owner of Chelsea Football Club and has stakes in steel giant Evraz and Norilsk Nickel

Sanctions: Asset freeze, prohibition on transactions with UK individuals and businesses, travel ban and transport sanctions.

15. Igor Sechin

Who: Rosneft Chief Executive Officer

Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban

16. Oleg Deripaska

Who: Holds stakes in En+ Group

Sanctions: Asset freeze, prohibition on transactions with UK individuals and businesses, travel ban and transport sanctions.

17. Andrey Kostin

Who: Chairman of VTB bank

Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban

18. Alexei Miller

Who: CEO of energy company Gazprom

Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban

19. Nikolai Tokarev

Who: President of the Russia state-owned pipeline company Transneft

Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban

20. Dmitri Lebedev

Who: Chairman of Bank Rossiya

Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban









