Over two weeks into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, sanctions continue to be placed on Russian oligarchs to put pressure on Vladimir Putin and the Russian economy.
The UK government has sanctioned asset freezes and travel bans on a number of super-wealthy oligarchs with close links to the Kremlin to “inflict maximum economic pain on Putin and his war machine”, Boris Johnson said.
So far, 20 Russian individuals have been sanctioned.
1. Vladimir Putin
Who: The Russian leader.
Sanctions: Assets frozen for ordering the Russian invasion into Ukraine.
2. Sergei Lavrov
Who: Russia’s Foreign Minister.
Sanctions: Assets frozen for his involvement in the invasion and attempts to destabilise Ukraine.
3. Kirill Shamalov
Who: Putin’s former son-in-law and shareholder and deputy chairman of petrochemical firm Sibur.
Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban for his close links to the Kremlin and Putin.
4. Gennady Timchenko
Who: Major shareholder of Bank Rossiya
Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban for being involved in, engaging in, providing support for, or promoting any policy or action which destabilises Ukraine. And, for being associated with a person involved in destabilising Ukraine.
5. Boris Rotenberg
Who: Board member and major shareholder of Russian lender SMP Bank
Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban for having close personal ties to Putin and for being involved in obtaining a benefit from the Russian government.
6. Igor Rotenberg
Who: Chairman of transport company National Telematic Systems
Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban for having close familial ties to Putin and for benefiting from or supporting the Russian government.
7. Denis Bortnikov
Who: Deputy president and chairman of Russian state-owned lender VTB
Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban for having close family ties to the Kremlin.
8. Petr Fradkov
Who: Head of Russian state-owned Promsvyazbank
Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban
9. Yury Slyusar
Who: General Director of UAC
Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban
10. Elena Georgieva
Who: Chair of Novikombank
Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban
11. Kirill Dmitriev
Who: CEO of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund
Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban for obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Russian government
12. Igor Shuvalov
Who: Former first deputy prime minister, a former aide to Putin and chair of the management board of VEB
Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban for being a "core part of Putin's inner circle".
13. Alisher Usmanov
Who: Founder of USM Holdings, which works in mining, telecoms and tech.
Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban for having close links to the Kremlin.
14. Roman Abramovich
Who: Owner of Chelsea Football Club and has stakes in steel giant Evraz and Norilsk Nickel
Sanctions: Asset freeze, prohibition on transactions with UK individuals and businesses, travel ban and transport sanctions.
15. Igor Sechin
Who: Rosneft Chief Executive Officer
Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban
16. Oleg Deripaska
Who: Holds stakes in En+ Group
Sanctions: Asset freeze, prohibition on transactions with UK individuals and businesses, travel ban and transport sanctions.
17. Andrey Kostin
Who: Chairman of VTB bank
Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban
18. Alexei Miller
Who: CEO of energy company Gazprom
Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban
19. Nikolai Tokarev
Who: President of the Russia state-owned pipeline company Transneft
Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban
20. Dmitri Lebedev
Who: Chairman of Bank Rossiya
Sanctions: Asset freeze and travel ban
Massive news: Roman Abramovich sanctioned. All UK assets frozen. Chelsea can still operate under a special licence but sale now on hold. Club will not be allowed to sell any more tickets - only season ticket holders can go to games for the foreseeable future.— Martyn Ziegler (@Martyn Ziegler) 1646903780
Good news that Government has finally sanctioned Roman Abramovich & frozen his assets. Now ministers urgently need to get a move on with other Putin oligarchs before they hide their assets out of reach— Caroline Lucas (@Caroline Lucas) 1646905541
