Add OnlyFans to the list of entertainment sanctions Russia is facing following their invasion of Ukraine.

Several Russian OnlyFans creators took to social media over the weekend to tell their fans that they were unable to access their accounts or payments due to a recent financial ban issued by the Internet content subscriptions company.

Many expressed their disappointment in OnlyFan's decision on social media, saying President Vladimir Putin's invasion was not supported by most Russian citizens and punishing them is unfair.

"The #Onlyfans has closed the ability for Russian models to withdraw money from their account. The Russians dont support the government, the war is not name of Russian especially Russian models. What is happening in Ukraine is not the fault of Russian girls", Russian adult entertainment @peachyyankii tweeted on Monday.

Several creators told Rolling Stone that without access to payments, they were unable to purchase essential items.

After several days of complaints, OnlyFans reinstated Russian accounts but limited methods by which creators can be paid.

OnlyFans told The Daily Beast that “while creators are not responsible for the recent attacks on Ukraine, due to worldwide financial restrictions we have very limited methods to pay Creator accounts linked to Russia and Belarus. As a result payments have been limited.”

The US and other European countries have blocked several Russian banks from access to SWIFT- the international banking communication system. The sanctions are making it increasingly difficult for creators to get paid.

Until Russian sanctions are lifted, "new subscriptions will not be accepted and current subscriptions will not renew once they have expired."

The sanctions are meant to motivate Putin to issue a cease-fire however they also impact vulnerable citizens of Russia like those who earn a living through online payments like OnlyFan creators.

"Sanctioning only fans in russia is ridiculous youre not effecting the government youre just punishing sex workers", Twitter user @Trishapotus tweeted.

Some of the creators announced they would be switching over to Fansly, another type of Internet content subscription website.

