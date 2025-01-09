Ryanair passenger horrifies travellers by making dessert - from plane seat

If you sit and think about it, a Ryanair flight is a life experience. When people aren't pranking their mates with giant boarding passes or even getting into fights 35,000 feet in the air, they're trapping themselves in overhead compartments on a flight to Ibiza. To be fair, you can't lie down in the seats.

But, a new incident may have just topped all of that off, because a content creator has filmed themselves making a cheesecake from their seat. We can't wait to see the reaction the airline has to this one.

Italian food blogger, Federica Rossi, has amassed over two million views after she brought all of the ingredients with her to begin constructing the dessert while on the flight.









In the video, she can be seen following a traditional recipe, which includes crushing biscuits in a plastic bag, emptying them into a cake tin, and adding melted butter.

Once her base was ready, she slapped a tub of cream cheese and a sachet of sugar on top, and garnished her cake with strawberry jam.

While some people were impressed by her inventive nature, some were horrified at the number of germs that could have been lurking around her tray table.

"But why? There's a time and a place for everything", one person commented. Another added: "Can y'all stop being so insufferable for a couple likes? I know the flight attendants were talking mad s*** about this nonsense."

Meanwhile, others said the cake was "definitely better than what they give you on the flight."

Defending herself, Rossi responded: "I cleaned before and especially after, it took me 15 minutes in silence, I didn’t leave even a crumb and I ate the cake with my two friends who were next to me."

We can't wait to see what plane grub she whips up next.

