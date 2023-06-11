Man filmed in overhead compartment during Ibiza flight

A man has been filmed chilling in the overhead storage compartment of a plane during a flight.

The footage was captured and shared on TikTok and shows a confused looking man getting out of the zone usually allocated for bags not humans and joining his friends.

The caption reads: "One minute you're at a club in Ibiza... the next you wake up in the Ryan Air overhead carriage.

@domdolla Lads lads lads #stagdo @Ryanair

In the comments the passenger who witnessed the scene added: "40 dudes at the back of the plane were having a TIME… they pushed their mate in there as the plane landed."

People in the comments found the whole ordeal hilarious.

"I need to know everything about this story immediately," one commented.

"Look I'm not saying that I get it, but like, I get it," another viewer said.

And the story even got Jedward's attention. They took the platform and commented "What a moment to see," alongside a laughing crying emoji.

This story is the very definition of lads on tour.

