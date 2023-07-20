Hilarious prank sees Ryanair passenger use giant boarding pass

A viral TikTok prank that shows a traveller being pranked with a huge Ryanair boarding pass has sent users into hysterics.

The clip, which racked up over 1.6 million views in 24 hours, shows a group of friends ready to scan their passes.

One of the men pulls out the folded-up piece of paper from his backpack and passes it over to a friend as everyone erupts into laughter.

To his disbelief, the boarding pass unfolded to be a staggering A0 size.

The clip was soon flooded with fellow TikTokers, with one writing: "This is actually good I need my daughter's printed out for her birthday."

"Nothing as good as the Dublin sense of humour," another added, while a third commented: "I’ve watched that a few times now. Can’t stop laughing. The lad's laughter is contagious."

Meanwhile, another person reiterated: "Think I have watched this like five times. Get funnier every time. The laughs make you laugh."

@leebonnie2707 Will that boarding pass fit in your hand luggage sir ? @Ryanair @Dublin Airport #ryanair #fyp #holiday #dublinairport #dublin #ireland #boardingpass





It comes after another lads' trip ended with one passenger sleeping in the Ryanair overhead cabin.

The footage shows the man candidly chilling in the baggage compartment, with on-screen text reading: "One minute you're at a club in Ibiza... the next you wake up in the Ryan Air overhead carriage.

@domdolla/TikTok

In the comments the passenger who witnessed the scene added: "40 dudes at the back of the plane were having a TIME… they pushed their mate in there as the plane landed."



"I need to know everything about this story immediately," one person quipped.

Even Jedward chimed in, writing: "What a moment to see."

