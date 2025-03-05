Sabrina Carpenter's performance at the 2025 BRIT Awards turned heads, with many fans enjoying her mix of hits, including 'Espresso' and 'Bad Chem'. However, the risque nature of her performance raised eyebrows, with viewers quickly questioning how it was allowed before watershed.

"Ofcom's going to let a lot of complaints," one quipped.

Meanwhile, another joked: "Sabrina Carpenter doing Bed Chem pre-watershed? The Ofcom complaints about that performance are gonna be through the roof, but I enjoyed it. That’s my girl."

At one point, she kneeled in front of a male dancer dressed as a British guard who then gave a wink to the camera.

Now, Ofcom has revealed that the weekend's BRIT Awards received a total of 825 complaints and that "the majority" were related to Carpenter's performance and Charlie XCX's outfit.

In a statement to Indy100, an Ofcom spokesperson said: "We are assessing the complaints against our rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate."





Meanwhile, the reaction seemingly hasn't fazed a blissfully unaware Carpenter, who took to Instagram after the awards show with a snap.

The photo was fittingly titled: "Brits (...) i now know what watershed is!!!!"

Charli XCX was one of the winners during the ceremony Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

"'Oh, I leave quite an impression' has never been more true," one wrote in response, referencing her song 'Taste.'

Another humoured: "QUEEN, CAME TO SERVE AND GOT THE FACEBOOK PARENTS P****D OFF".

A third fan wrote: "Petition to have Sabrina perform at every award show ever from now on."

