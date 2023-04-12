Do you shop at Sainsbury's? Impacted by the cost of living crisis? Then you are in luck.

The supermarket is yassifying its Nectar card scheme meaning there will soon be lower prices on more than 300 items in store.

In a move that will rival Tesco’s Clubcard scheme, the supermarket will offer deals when members of the supermarket’s loyalty programme swipe their card or app in stores or link to their account online. People will still collect points to use for vouchers and other reward as always.

The deals include Nescafé Gold Blend instant coffee for £4 rather than £8.10, Heinz baked beans costing 95p instead of £1.40 and Kellogg’s Crunchy Nut cereal for £3.75 instead of £4.80, the Guardian reports.

But there is always a catch. The offers will not be available in Sainsbury’s smaller Local stores, concessions or petrol stations.

“Nectar Prices is a new pricing proposition that offers digital Nectar customers all-year-round access to a unique set of discounts on products handpicked for them,” the supermarket said.

Simon Roberts, the Sainsbury’s chief executive, said: “We are delighted to launch Nectar Prices, which will help millions of our customers save more on every trip to Sainsbury’s. There is much more to look forward to, we will keep refreshing Nectar Prices and increasing the variety of products on offer.”

