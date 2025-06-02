Sam Thompson raises more than £100,000 on first day of Soccer Aid challenge

Reality TV star Sam Thompson has raised more than £100,000 on the first day of a challenge that will see him run and cycle 260 miles in order to deliver the match ball for Soccer Aid 2025.

On Monday, the 32-year-old set off from Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge stadium in London, the location of last year’s charity match in aid of Unicef, and ran a full marathon before cycling a further 23 miles to reach Milton Keynes.

He will end the challenge at Manchester United’s Old Trafford, which will host the 2025 game that Thompson is due to play in.

Speaking at the day one finish line in Buckinghamshire, Thompson said: “Day one was terrifying. I can’t believe I did it. I was so worried that no one would turn up for me, but as I started to approach the stadium and the finish line, I could hear the cheering.

Sam Thompson sets off with comedian Joel Dommett on a 250-mile run/bike challenge for Soccer Aid beginning at Stamford Bridge, west London (James Manning/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

“I started to get emotional. It means so much to me that people turned out.

“It’s been tougher than I could have imagined and there were points when I was really struggling.

“I was in a lot of pain after the marathon, but before I started the bike I was checked over by the physio and medical team, just to make sure I was fit enough to carry on.

“I’m taking one step at a time, one pedal at a time, but I’m going to find a way to make it to the finish and stay focused on why I’m doing this.

“It’s to raise as much money for Unicef as we can – to support the incredible work they do for children around the world. That’s what this is all about.”

Thompson ran 26 miles towards Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, where he then cycled 23 miles further to the first finish line at MK Dons’s Stadium MK ground in Milton Keynes.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner, who has so far raised £100,603.46 for Unicef, was joined by This Morning’s Ben Shephard for part of the cycling leg.

TV presenter Shephard, 50, said: “I think Sam is incredibly brave and courageous taking on a challenge like this. I’ve done some physical ultra-marathons and I know that it takes its toll.

“Mentally it’s a really tough battle because for five days he’s got to run five marathons then having finished, jump on the bike on top of that.

“What I know and love about Sam is his enthusiasm, his energy and his positivity and that is going to be tested to his absolute limit.

Sam Thompson ahead of his Unicef challenge (James Manning/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

“He’s going to have to draw on all of his experience of meeting the children in Guatemala that inspired him with their joy that got them through all sorts of really difficult things in their lives.

“Sam’s got the biggest heart and despite the pain he’s going to be going through, I can’t wait to see him cross that finish line on Friday and get that ball to Old Trafford.”

Thompson was joined at the start line by his sister Louise Thompson, her partner Ryan Libbey, his nephew Leo, and comedian Joel Dommett, who ran with him for the first 20km.

From Stadium MK, Thompson will travel to Aston Villa’s Villa Park in Birmingham, then on to Port Vale’s Vale Park in Stoke-on-Trent, then to Everton’s Goodison Park in Liverpool, before finishing at Old Trafford.

His journey will be broadcast live on ITV’s This Morning and Hits Radio each day, with the star due to arrive at the finish line on Friday June 6.

The challenge, which sees him running five marathons and cycling over 130 miles, will also feature in a one-off documentary on ITV1, Sam Thompson’s Match Ball Mission, which will air in the lead-up to Soccer Aid for Unicef.

Thompson is taking on the challenge to raise money for Unicef’s work to help children grow up safe and healthy.

Soccer Aid 2025 will take place on Sunday June 15, at Old Trafford, and will be broadcast live on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.