A proposed after school Satan Club for an elementary school was rejected by the Pennsylvania school board.

In the US, the Northern Elementary School in York rejected the club which was proposed by a parent at the school.

The introduction of the Satan Club was rejected initially by the school’s headteacher but was also put up for a probationary vote by the school board.

According to the Satanic Temple: “The After School Satan Club is an after-school program that promotes self-directed education by supporting the intellectual and creative interests of students.”

Given the existence of Christian after school clubs, the Satanic Temple hopes to act as an alternative option for elementary and grade schools.

The website claims the after school clubs are not intended to “convert” children to Satanism, but instead the goal is to educate young people about the natural world around them.

In terms of the mission of their after school club, the Satanic Temple says: “Proselytization is not our goal, and we’re not interested in converting children to Satanism.

“After School Satan Clubs will focus on free inquiry and rationalism, the scientific basis for which we know what we know about the world around us.

“We prefer to give children an appreciation of the natural wonders surrounding them, not a fear of everlasting other-worldly horrors.”

The group successfully opened an after school Satan Club in an elementary school in Moline, Illinois.

The introduction there saw parents protesting outside the Jane Addams Elementary School ahead of its first session.