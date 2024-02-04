Minister of the Satanic Temple has best response to proposed Iowa bill

A clip of a hearing in Iowa has gone viral after a minister of the Satanic Temple perfectly responded to a proposed bill that would allow chaplains to serve as employees or volunteers in Iowa public schools.

Satanic Minister Mortimer Adramelech spoke in a hearing about the bill saying he opposed it because he "believe[s] in the separation of church and state," as is stated in the US Constitution.

However, the bill has been getting closer to becoming reality in recent weeks, and in the case that it does pass, Minister Adramelech is ready to do his part.

"If the bill does pass, I'm excited for the opportunities it presents for the Satanic Temple to provide 'support, services, and programs' to school children in our state," the Minister said.

The bill says that the chaplain will act similarly to that of a school counsellor. But the bill does not define what a chaplain is, and it doesn't require chaplains to have a "license, endorsement, certification, authorisation, or statement of recognition issued by the board of [educational] examiners." Despite this being a requirement for all over school employees.

The separation of church and state is a key aspect of the Satanic Temple, as well as equal religious representation in public spaces.

The bill states a chaplain can be from any denomination, despite the bill having heavily Christian undertones. As the Satanic Temple is a federally recognised religion, it means their ministers can participate if the bill is to pass.

"Iowa has several ordained ministers of Satan, and we would be happy to engage children," Minister Adramelech continued.

A clip of the Minister speaking on the bill went viral after it was posted by Now This Politics, and viewers are loving the Satanic Temple's argument.





@nowthispolitics A proposed Iowa bill raises questions about the role of chaplains in schools. As the bill inches closer to reality, Minister Adramelech of the Satanic Temple argues that it violates the separation of church and state. #Reacts #iowa #satanist #satanictemple

"Malicious compliance at its best," one user commented.

Another wrote, "He really threw them that Uno reverse card."

While other commenters seemed to genuinely respond with the Temple and its teachings.

"A satanic temple minister as a school counsellor would be SO helpful. They'd teach kids empathy, self-reliance, conflict resolution... so good!" One comment read, gaining over three thousand likes.

Even a member of the Satanic Temple left a comment: "I'm a member of the Satanic Temple and they are amazing, helping where they can in the community. I've seen more help from them than others at times."

In 2023, a similar bill passed in Texas, and many supporters of the Iowa bill are using Texas as an example as Chuck Hurley, from the American conservative group The Family Leader, claimed "things are going fabulously" in Texas.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.