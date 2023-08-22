Iowa's 2023 husband calling contest is here and the contenders are wilder than ever

Iowa State Fair have held their 2023 husband calling contest after the 2022 edition went viral online - and the entries are bigger and better than ever.

In the contest, women pretend to call for their 'husbands' in the most outlandish of ways, in a bid to secure a $15 prize.

"Where are you? Dinner's ready, I made schnitzel!", one woman yelled in her segment.

"You can't go outside with your underwear on, Stan!", another belted.

However, the winner was Bonnie Eilart, who demanded her husband 'came to her'.

