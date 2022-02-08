Satanic Temple hosting 'Satancon 2022' in Scottsdale

The Satanic Temple in Scottsdale, Arizona, is hosting "Satancon."

The conference, which is occurring from February 11 - 13, is expected to set a record for being one of the largest Satanist gatherings.

According to Fox 10 Phoenix, the event's origins date back to 2016 when the temple wanted to make remarks at a city council meeting, which caused some controversy. Former Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane denied the request.

As a result, the temple sued for religious discrimination but lost in the court of appeals.

Stu De Han, a temple member involved in the lawsuit, hopes the conference can show people what the temple is all about.

"A religion that revolves around empathy and compassion, and ultimately, it's a rebellion against arbitrary tyrannies is our metaphor for what Satanism is," Han told Fox 10 Phoenix.

Tickets for "Santancon" are sold out.

