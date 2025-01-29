Schoolboy, 10, raises thousands for MND research with daily 5k and 100 press-ups

A 10-year-old boy has raised almost £5,000 for research into motor neurone disease (MND) by running 5k and doing 100 press-ups every day in January.

Harvey Dooher, from Uddingston, South Lanarkshire, will have run 155km and completed 3,100 press-ups by the end of the month to raise money for the charity founded by rugby legend Doddie Weir before his death from MND in 2022.

The youngster’s efforts are inspired by his father David, 39, who in June 2023 carried a 100kg barbell to the summit of Ben Nevis in aid of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

With a few days left of his challenge for Doddie Aid – an annual mass participation fundraiser each January for the foundation – Harvey has so far raised more than £4,700, which is well over his initial target of £250.

Harvey Dooher, 10, with his father David (My Name’5 Doddie Foundation/Jeff Holmes/PA)

Harvey said: “I’ve had messages from people who’ve lost family members to MND, and they’ve told me how much this means to them. That makes everything worth it. If this helps even one family feel like people care, then I know I’ve done something good.

“I’ve been counting down the days, but not because I want it to end – I just want to see how much we can all do together before the time runs out.

“I’d love for as many people as possible to join me in running a 5k and doing 100 press-ups for Doddie in these final days. Even if you’ve not been involved so far, now’s your chance.”

Mr Dooher, who has joined his son for the daily runs, said: “I knew he was determined, but I don’t think any of us realised just how relentless he could be.

“Every day, rain or shine, he laced up his trainers and got on with it.

“He’s battled through freezing temperatures and the mental challenge of showing up day after day. I genuinely couldn’t be more proud. This challenge has never been about him – it’s always been about helping others.

“Please join me in rallying behind him, whether that’s by donating your £20 and signing up for Doddie Aid, or even just sending him a message of support.”

Harvey with SAS Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox (family handout/My Name’5 Doddie Foundation/PA)

Doddie Aid was started by former Scotland rugby captain Rob Wainwright, and this year’s campaign has been backed by sporting stars including Sir Chris Hoy, Ally McCoist, and Kenny Logan.

Wainwright said: “David Dooher climbed Ben Nevis with 100kg on his shoulders, which is just an extraordinary achievement, and now his son Harvey, throughout the course of the 31 days, is running a 5k and doing 100 press-ups every day. That’s a pretty tough ask from a young guy.

“I’m sure you are finding it tough, Harvey, but hard things in life are the things that matter, and what you’re doing is extraordinary. There’s a huge amount of support for you.

“Anyone that sees this – just a couple of pounds of support to keep Harvey going. To Harvey – keep going, you’re doing amazing things, and you’re a real inspiration to us all, and you’re helping us find a way to put an end to MND. Thank-you.”

SAS Who Dares Wins presenter and former Marine Commando Jason Fox added: “I was blown away by the mental and physical resilience of Harvey – at only 10 years old he’s shown what can be achieved if you get your head down and crack on. Yes, things will get tough and you’ll want to give up, but that’s when you must keep going and pull yourself through.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/harvey-dooher-1735930687550.