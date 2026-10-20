Scottish Poppy Appeal launched with help of 11-year-old ‘superstar’ volunteer

The Scottish Poppy Appeal 2026 has been launched with the help of a young “superstar” volunteer.

Ava Mitchell, 11, is Poppyscotland’s youngest volunteer and she has supported the campaign since she was five.

The campaign raises funds to support the Armed Forces community in Scotland.

The youngster, from Glasgow, gives up her free time to collect money outside her local supermarket with her auntie Amanda, whose father Alan served in the forces.

“I got really inspired by her when I saw her doing it,” Ava said.

When asked why she volunteers her time for the campaign, she said: “Just the joy of seeing everyone’s happy faces and knowing that this is all going to the charity.”

A wreath of poppies being prepared at the launch of the Scottish Poppy Appeal (PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Press Association

Leanne Bonner, head of Scotland at Poppyscotland, called Ava a “young superstar” who has devoted “countless hours each year” to raise funds and awareness for the appeal.

The 2026 appeal was officially launched at Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Ms Bonner said: “Every donation to the Scottish Poppy Appeal will go to providing life-changing financial aid, housing support, employment advice, and mental health support services across Scotland.”

Sylvia Ibie, of Glasgow, is a former RAF radiographer who served in Iraq and is a recent Poppyscotland beneficiary.

The 53-year-old called upon the charity after finding herself homeless and sleeping on a church floor in Paisley with her 16-year-old daughter last year.

Poppyscotland put Ms Ibie in touch with another charity organisation who found her temporary accommodation.

The charity also provided Ms Ibie and her daughter with clothing and food vouchers to get them back on their feet.

Sylvia Ibie credited Poppyscotland for saving her life (PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Press Association

When the family was finally granted a permanent home, Poppyscotland also provided furniture, white goods, household essentials and beds.

Ms Ibie said: “I just know I am alive today – I’m actually still breathing – because of Poppyscotland.

“I got to the stage many times where it felt like ‘how could I have worked this hard for this many decades and I’m almost going to be homeless’ – I almost gave up.

“PoppyScotland threw me a lifeline and they didn’t make me feel small at any point, and that lifeline – I’m still holding on to it.”

She said the charity is “more than family” to her.

“They’ve been just simply amazing in more ways that I can never have enough words to (say),” she said.

“That’s why I’m putting it out there: even if it’s £1 or a £1 million, any money given to PoppyScotland is money well spent.”

Jock Sloan makes poppies at Lady Haig’s Poppy Factory in Edinburgh (PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Press Association

Former military police officer Derek Loughran, of Bathgate, is another recent beneficiary.

The 43-year-old sustained injuries on active duty that left him with severe hip and knee pain.

Poppyscotland provided a treadmill to aid his physical recovery, an intervention he described as “life-changing” and made his return to work possible.

Mr Loughran, a sergeant in the Royal Military Police for 13 years, told the Press Association: “I think it’s important to support the Scottish Poppy Appeal as they helped me when I was first medically discharged.

“They got me back on my feet and they helped me get out of the house. I think it’s only fair that we support veterans and their families, especially for the sacrifices they give.

“I think the poppy appeal is vitally important. It doesn’t have any political agenda, there’s no sides to the poppy appeal. It’s just veterans and families and people who deserve help that have given everything they can to help others, and they just need a bit of help themselves.”