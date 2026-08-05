You can tell a lot about a person by their scent.

For me, it's about finding something with equal parts staying power and 'I've just arrived'-levels of punch (without being overbearing), as well as sweet and feminine notes.

Over the years I've rotated between a number of now-signature scents that I rarely stray from, but with a beauty shelf lineup on the verge of empty, I figured it was time to switch things up.

Little did I know that within a week, my new sidekick would be the very talking point that's had strangers stop me in the street - and I'm not here to gatekeep.

Viktor&Rolf have just relaunched their iconic BonBon fragrance (recognisable by its glass bow bottle) in three new iterations that can be layered, each with their own distinctive personality.

The original EDP, released in 2014, was a floral fruity gourmand, marrying caramel top and heart notes, with mandarin, orange blossom, and peach; and went on to become somewhat of a cultural icon in its own right.

Viktor&Rolf

Released in July 2026, the three new iterations will no doubt prove popular, as they're almost a deconstructed version of the original's best bits in the same display-worthy bottle - a sweet treat trio, if you will.

Caramel Crunch opens with mouthwatering, buttery popcorn notes, swirling into a heart of luscious salty caramel. As it settles, vanilla notes ground the sweetness in a warm, cosy embrace that'll make it an instant hit this autumn.

Meanwhile, Cola Fizz is a sparkling composition featuring a zesty lemon heart for radiant energy and radiant white musk that encapsulates the feeling of a crisp glass of Coca Cola on a summer's day.

However, the standout in my scent wardrobe is undoubtedly Berry Jelly - a sweet, lingering aroma that, in my opinion, carries the same timelessness of Viktor&Rolf's ever-popular Flowerbomb (another personal favourite).

The fragrance opens with the rich sweetness of a raspberry jelly accord, intensified by jammy blackcurrant absolute, while a luminous peony accord blossoms, leaving a refined, elegant trail that feels super light during summer.

Think of it as being wrapped in a big bowl of candy.

What's more, it has some serious staying power, and still smelt as fresh five hours after I'd spritzed as it did within the first five minutes.

Viktor&Rolf

You can also layer it with the rest of the lineup as well as Viktor&Rolf's other best-selling perfumes to make more personalised identities.

It's rare to come across EDPs with as much longevity under the £100 mark these days, but at £79 for 50ml, I'm already predicting it'll make a lot of Christmas list appearances this year.

You don't just have to take my word for it either, as, despite being somewhat of an underdog in the fragrance world right now, it's gathering a quiet crowd of people who are utterly obsessed.

"I fell in love with this fragrance from the very first spray. I tried to talk myself out of buying it, but two days later I walked into an Ulta in another state and couldn't resist. It was an instant purchase, and I haven't regretted it for a second", one Ulta reviewer wrote.

Another described it as "soft and girly", while a third penned: "I love that it last all day and is strong but, not too strong."

"Now I need to buy them all", someone else affirmed.

I think I've just discovered my new signature summer scent.

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