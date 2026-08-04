I’ve just discovered Kendall Jenner’s favourite SPF - and it’s a K-beauty favourite

Finding out a celebrity beauty secret can often feel like striking gold.

We've already got the lowdown on Zendaya's £6.50 Spider-Man premiere product, and sold out Margot Robbie's favourite blush, but now, with summer in full swing, all eyes are on Kendall Jenner, whose favourite SPF has been ID'd as a Korean beauty favourite.

In fact, the model, who is best known for her laidback, clean girl look, is somewhat of a summer beauty icon, with her fresh-faced approach to skin setting the benchmark for the ultimate off-duty aesthetic.

And while her budget might be slightly more out-of-reach than ours when it comes to nailing her vibe, it would turn out her go-to sun protection is just £18 - and already universally-adored.

The 30-year-old was recently announced as the first ever global ambassador for K-beauty giant, Anua, who have become synonymous with their sell-out PDRN serum and milky toner, with one of their products selling at Boots every 30 seconds.

But, it's their summer offering that's won Jenner over, with their Zero-Cast Moisturizing Finish Sunscreen becoming her go-to SPF.

"It was a no-brainer for me. I love their stuff. It’s cool to be a part of something I enjoy. Korean skin care is amazing", Jenner said of the partnership with the brand. "I always travel with a sunscreen that I love. Anua has a good one."

The product has broad-spectrum SPF 50 and a whole host of skincare benefits, including hyaluronic acid and glycerin for a 72-hour hydration boost, and a more lightweight, serum-like texture.

It also contains niacinamide and panthenol to protect the skin barrier, and prevent any oily buildup throughout the day. It's a perfect fit for the beauty mogul, who has been candid about her own struggles with acne.

However, its most promising selling point is in its lack of white cast (hence the name). For those not in the know, a white cast is the residue that's left behind on your skin after applying products, and can often make it unsuitable for darker skin tones, as it doesn't blend.

Korean Skincare/Anua

What's more, it's designed to be water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, and stay put during everyday activity.



If you don't take Jenner's word for it, maybe the myriad of five-star reviews can convince you.

"One of the best moisturising sun creams I have bought", one reviewer vowed.

"Love this sunscreen! It has a lightweight, moisturising texture that absorbs quickly without feeling greasy. Best of all, it leaves absolutely no white cast, making it perfect for everyday use. It sits beautifully under makeup and keeps my skin feeling comfortable and hydrated throughout the day", a second affirmed, vowing they'd repurchase it.

"It has impressed me so much", a third wrote, adding; "It has a lightweight, moisturising texture that blends into my skin effortlessly without leaving any white cast, which is a huge plus for deeper skin tones."

Now there's truly no excuse to be slacking on our SPF.

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