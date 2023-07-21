Here's how four discarded suitcases caused a big sewage flood

How can suitcases cause a sewage flood?

It is a pretty odd cause and effect but that is exactly what happened when four suitcases dumped into a sewer in West Yorkshire caused sewage to flood into the River Calder.

The luggage was found blocking a drain in Engine Lane, Horbury, on Wednesday (July 19) and caused wastewater to back up and spill out via an overflow.

Yorkshire Water even said it took three hours to remove the items and return the sewer to normal - pretty gross.

The firm told the BBC: "It is vital people do not use the sewer network as a way of getting rid of unwanted items."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Miles Cameron, head of customer field services at Yorkshire Water, added: "We believe a cover was removed to allow these items to be disposed of into the sewer.



"Unfortunately, they caused a significant blockage within the network, which led to wastewater being discharged into the River Calder.

"Thankfully our teams responded quickly to alerts that indicated a problem with the overflows and were able to remove the items and return the network to full working order, stopping the discharge to the river."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.