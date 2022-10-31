A massive sewage discharge into Cornwall's idyllic St Agnes beach has sent Twitter into a fury.

The viral clip, viewed over 3.3 million times, shows the once-turquoise seas with a veil of brown muck following recent rain.

A surfer who grew up in the area told Cornwall Live they have "seen some bad ones," before adding that it's becoming an "increasingly regular occurrence once again."

Sewage dumps at beaches have become a frequent event in recent months – prompting furious locals to call on the Government to clamp down on outdated drainage infrastructure.

Subsequently, when bad weather hits the drains, it causes the sewage to overflow.

Much of Twitter was appalled by the terrible sighting, with one saying: "Regardless of your political thinking (unless you’re a sociopath) you’ve got to admit this is wrong."

Another added: "Still of the mind that a CEO of a water company that provides this should either swim in it for 30 minutes or resign."

Meanwhile, a third penned: "UK politicians don't just talk it, they force their electorate to swim in it."













A South West Water spokesperson said: "This year the South West has seen the dramatic changes in weather patterns presented by climate change, as demonstrated in August when the region was declared in drought. Through these changes, we are now experiencing more extreme weather patterns than ever before and this year the South West saw one of the driest and hottest years on record.



"Following heavy, localised rainfall this morning (Sunday 30 October), a permitted storm overflow triggered at Trevaunance Cove in St Agnes, Cornwall. Storm overflows are designed to release excess storm water into rivers and seas when a prolonged rainfall occurs to prevent the risk of sewage backing up and flooding homes and public spaces by allowing a controlled release.

"We continue to increase investment in the region’s infrastructure as part of our continued commitment to protecting and enhancing the natural environment."





