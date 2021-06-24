Simon McCoy singing that viral NYT headline might be the best thing to happen on GB News so far

Earlier this week, a rather genius headline from the New York Times captured everyone’s imagination, with some even calling it ‘Pulitzer-worthy.’

The story was about Moray eels whose ability to hunt for food on land led researchers to discover that they could climb ramps to retrieve a piece of squid, thanks to their second set of secret jaws.

Rather than go with a straightforward headline on this subject that would only appeal to people with an intense interest in eels, the paper instead went with: ‘When an Eel Climbs a Ramp to Eat Squid From a Clamp, That’s a Moray.’

You have to say that is magnificent and pretty much the entire media landscape was in agreement. It even made its way to GB News, which after some teething issues appears to be finding its feet.

Discussing the NTY headline was veteran newsreader Simon McCoy who made a habit of being thoroughly unimpressed by stories during his time on the BBC. That wasn’t the case this time though, as he was compelled to sing the headline, which is an obvious homage to Dean Martin’s ‘That’s Amore.’

McCoy did receive some praise for his vocal talents but he wasn’t convinced.

GB News might not be for everyone but it’s definitely the channel you want to go to if you want your newsreaders to sing the headlines rather than just repeating whatever is on the autocue.