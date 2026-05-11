Sir Rod Stewart ‘so proud’ of wife Penny Lancaster receiving freedom of London

Singer Sir Rod Stewart has said he is “so proud” of his wife, model and TV star Penny Lancaster, after she received the Freedom Of The City Of London.

The 55-year-old received the accolade at London’s Guildhall on Monday for her work as a City Of London Police special constable and for her charity work with the likes of The King’s Foundation, the Lowe Syndrome Trust, UK Care Of Police Survivors, and Royal National Institute Of Blind People (RNIB).

Sir Rod told the Press Association: “I’m so proud, I don’t know what she sees in me, I’m just a mere knight of the realm, but no it’s well deserved.

Lady Penny Lancaster with her freedom of the city (Ian West/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ian West

“She has a heart of gold, and keeps me in order, and anybody who can keep me in order deserves an honour.”

Lancaster, who is known for her time as a panellist on ITV’s Loose Women and appearing on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2007, where she was partnered with professional dancer Ian Waite, said she thought receiving the honour was “astonishing”.

She added: “I was shocked to be nominated and to be awarded this for my work as a volunteer special constable of the City of London, and for the charity work I do, I think that means the most to me, because it’s all about giving back and thinking of others.

“And of course, I took this honour not just for what I’ve given, but to sort of say thank you to all those that I work alongside, all the other volunteers in the City of London, and everyone that supports the charities that we work towards making as best as possible.”

Lancaster went on to say she was surprised with what policing had given her, having initially seen it as “another extension of my charity work”.

She said: “I thought it was all about me giving, but what I’ve actually received in return in that role is just tenfold.

“Particularly on the subject of keeping women and children safe on the streets, that was a big priority of mine, and I will forge forward with that, so it’s definitely up there with one of the most important roles of my life, other than being married to Rod and having children.”

Sir Rod, who is known for hits such as You Wear It Well, Maggie May and Sailing, said he was initially “concerned” when his wife told him she wanted to join the police.

Lancaster and Sir Rod at the Guildhall Art Gallery (Ian West/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ian West

The former Faces singer added: “Knowing Penny, no one’s going to stop her if she wants to do something, a wonderful thing she came out with, was (when I asked) ‘why you want to do this?’ Lying in bed one night, and she said, ‘I love the City of London, and I want to protect it’.

“I thought that was absolutely marvellous.”

Lancaster went on to tell a story about how one woman, who had a fall, had been discussing her role in the police with colleagues, before realising she was on the scene.

She said: “There was one funny story, where there was a rather drunk lady, who fell over and was almost hit by a car, and of course, myself and colleagues had to stand by and look after her until she was rescued.

“My colleagues were chatting along with her, and she said, ‘well, actually, I remember Penny Lancaster is a police officer, have you ever worked with her?’, and they said, ‘yes, we have many a time’, and they said, ‘have you ever met her? (or) bumped into her as you work in the City?’.

“She’s like, ‘No’, and (they said), ‘you sure you haven’t?’, and she’s turned to me and gone ‘oh my gosh, it’s you’.

“With my hair straightened back and no makeup on, and in my professional uniform, I don’t often get recognised.”