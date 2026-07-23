This is the bizarre fashion rule Christopher Nolan had on the set of The Odyssey

The Odyssey is already tipped to be one of the biggest film events of the year, with a star-studded cast that includes Zendaya, Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, and Elliot Page.

For that reason, it will come as no surprise that bringing to life such a huge production - which took place across parts of Italy, Greece, and Iceland - is no easy feat.

And it would seem Christopher Nolan wasn't willing to take any chances when it came to the $250 million budget, as it's now been uncovered that he went as far as banning certain items on set.

The behind-the-scenes rule was first uncovered on Brittany Broski’s Royal Court, where Anne Hathaway and Matt Damon, who play Penelope and Odysseus, shared the filmmakers strict vision.

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“Thou shalt not wear Uggs,” Hathaway noted of the on-set fashion ban.

“That’s a good one — he hates Uggs,” Damon acknowledged. “I think they just symbolize leisure in a way that he’s not comfortable with.”

Nolan himself was later asked about it on CBS Mornings, where he attempted to justify his decision to rob the A-listers of their comfort when not filming.

“The funny thing is, you could be on set where you’ve got a guy holding a microphone, you’ve got a giant camera, you’ve got crew everywhere — but something like that can actually, weirdly, take you out of reality,” he said, comparing it to eating crisps between takes.

“There are certain things that just remind you you’re in the ‘real world’ as opposed to the world we’re trying to create for the actors. You want to stay in the moment.”

The Odyssey, which also has Nolan's family acting as personal assistants, art department assistants and costumers, was filmed in six countries and used over 2 million feet of IMAX 70mm film. But its complexity appears to have paid off, as it's earned $282 million in its opening week alone.

The Odyssey is out now

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