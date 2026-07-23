Donald Trump has been slammed for “putting words” into the mouths of dead US service members.

On 28 February, US president Trump launched strikes on Iran in collaboration with Israel, starting what would become an almost five-month long war at the time of writing. In the conflict, 18 US service members have died , four of whom were recently returned to US soil.

Speaking to the press recently about the latest loss of life, Trump appeared to suggest that “all” of those who died had stated “very strongly” they didn’t want Iran to have a nuclear weapon – a claim many have disputed.

“They are indeed great heroes, actually. They said, all of them said, very strongly, ‘We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon’. They won’t have a nuclear weapon. So we’re going to honour them.”

Trump has been accused of disrespecting the fallen soldiers by putting words in their mouths.

“Making false statements about our fallen service members to politically justify his war is reprehensible.

“Trump has no decency or respect for anything,” someone argued.

Another labelled Trump a “liar”.

Someone else wrote: “It’s disgusting and shameful for the president of the United States to put his words in the mouths of these departed service members.”

Another argued: “The president is just flat out lying about what fallen soldiers said, and this should always disturb us.”

“Putting words in the mouths of dead soldiers is next level,” another account said.

One person wrote: “A truly disgusting thing to do is place words in a fallen soldiers mouth.”

Someone else asked: “When did they say this? Where?

“Or is the president of the United States using dead soldiers for propaganda?”

Another argued: “Wow. He's such a dirtbag. He'll use anything and anyone.”

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