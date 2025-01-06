Sofia Vergara 'heckles' Jodie Foster after losing out on Golden Globe

Golden Globes viewers got a taste of Sofia Vergara's signature humour when she playfully heckled Jodie Foster after losing an award.

The pair were up for the Best Actress in a Limited Series award on Sunday (5 January), with Seth Rogen and Catherine O'Hara announcing the winner.

When Foster was named the winner for her role in True Detective: Night Country, Vergara couldn't hide her mock disappointment, adding a hilarious twist to the moment.

"No, no! Not again! Give me one!" she shouted, to which Foster responded from the stage: "I know, I know."

Fans soon chimed in on the action with many turning to X/Twitter in hysterics.

"Petition to give Sofia an honorary Golden Globe just for this moment," one wrote, while another gushed: "I love how passionate Sofia is, she’s always a mood."

Meanwhile, one person clarified: "Please take a note that Sofia Vergara is a great actress and she doesn't have any beef with Jodie Foster. She was totally joking. They support each other."

In Foster's acceptance speech, she gave a shoutout to the nominees including Kate Winslet, Cate Blanchett, Cristin Milioti, and Naomi Watts.

She also noted: "The greatest thing about being this age and being in this time, is having a community of all of these people. Especially you, Sofia."

The attention soon turned to Foster's family with an emotional shoutout to her wife Alexandra Hedison and children Charlie, 26, and Kit, 23.

"Kit, my scientist son and Charlie, my actor son who's starting his career," Foster said. "Hopefully you understand the joy, such joy that comes from doing really hard, meaningful, good work."

