Porn star Sophia Leone’s tragic cause of death finally shared by police

Adult star Sophia Leone's cause of death has been confirmed by authorities.

The 26-year-old's family confirmed the news in March, along with a GoFundMe for Leone's memorial. On March 1, Leone was found "unresponsive" in her apartment in New Mexico "by her family" and a local police investigation was launched.

"On behalf of her mother & family, it is with a heavy heart that I have to share the news of our beloved Sophia’s passing," the GoFundMe page read at the time.

Now, Albuquerque Police confirmed Leone accidentally overdosed, although it is unclear what substances. TMZ obtained the police report which suggests Leone had a history of suicidal thoughts and was known to drink heavily, according to her mother.

Months before her death, Leone shared a heartfelt message of positivity on her Instagram account all about making the most of life.

In the picture, she could be seen throwing up a peace sign and smiling with trees and greenery in the background.

"Go outside and just appreciate life a little extra today," she penned as the caption in September 2023.





Since her death, tributes have poured in from across the world.

“I hope you knew how much you were loved. This world is so cruel. Thank you for everything," one person wrote, while another added: "Rest in peace beautiful!!! My condolences to your family and friends. We will find justice for you. You are loved."

Meanwhile, a third suggested: "There needs to be an investigation into the porn industry for safer working conditions," referencing other deaths and hospitalisations of women in the industry at the time.

