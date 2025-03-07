Elon Musk's 3 word response to SpaceX explosion

SpaceX's highly anticipated Starship rocket met a dramatic end during its test flight, following months of setbacks and a previous unsuccessful launch. This latest attempt came after several other flights were postponed in Florida due to debris concerns. Elon Musk has now somewhat broken his silence.

The 403-foot rocket lifted off from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, at around 6:30pm Eastern Time (12:30am UK time), but disaster struck shortly after takeoff. Within moments, communication was lost as the spacecraft – intended to carry astronauts to the moon and eventually transport crews to Mars – spun out of control.

In response, Musk issued a three-word response over on his X/Twitter account.

Photographer John Kraus shared a series of snaps along with the tweet: "That was a beautiful launch and landing. Progress is not always linear and I know the SpaceX team will continue to iterate and improve Starship as humanity marches toward Mars."

In response, Musk quipped: "Rockets are hard."

In a statement, SpaceX said: "During Starship's ascent burn, the vehicle experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly and contact was lost.

"Our team immediately began coordination with safety officials to implement pre-planned contingency responses.

"We will review the data from today's flight test to better understand root cause. As always, success comes from what we learn, and today's flight will offer additional lessons to improve Starship's reliability."

