People are finally learning what SPAM actually stands for

Sandwiches have become increasingly elaborate creations: pillows of golden focaccia dripping with sumptuous pulled meats, tahini dressings, and spice-crusted roast veg.

And yet, back in the day, you were lucky if you got a smear of margarine on yesterday’s white bread with a hunk of pink, pockmarked SPAM slammed unceremoniously in between.

Ah yes, SPAM, there’s a reason why it became the butt of a Monty Python sketch and is now most commonly associated with the most annoying type of email correspondence.

It’s unsexy, ultimately unhealthy and, at one point, was utterly unavoidable.

However, as we’ve established, food standards have somewhat evolved since WWII rationing so SPAM doesn’t get as much of a look-in at lunchtime these days.

Still, most of us have at least heard of it even if we’ve never actually tried it.

But now, people have suddenly realised that they don’t actually know what the acronym of its name stands for.

Plenty of people have their own theories, though, which they’ve publicly shared on Twitter.

“What does SPAM stand for? Salty Piece A' Meat?” one asked.

“I often conjectured that 'Spam' was an acronym for 'Spoiled Ham',” wrote another.

Another nodded to an old joke made by retired stand-up comedian Bill Endgvall: “I finally figured out what spam stands for – stuff posing as meat.”

While another suggested it actually connotes “scientifically processed animal matter”.

To clarify, SPAM itself is processed meat made of a pork and ham mixture, salt, sugar, potato starch, water, and sodium nitrite.

The meat is ground and combined with the other ingredients before it is transferred to its signature rectangular can, vacuum-sealed, and cooked inside, the Encyclopedia Britannica notes.

And despite the plethora of alternative suggestions, the name is, in fact, a portmanteau for spiced ham.

It was coined in 1937 by its creator, New York actor Ken Daigneau, whose brother was an executive at the manufacturer Hormel Foods.

According to Britannica, Daigneau later confessed that he’d come up with the name before he’d even conceived of the product, thinking it was memorable.

Well, he sure hit the money on that one.

SPAM continues to be loved by millions of households across the world, with more than 10 varieties of meat available on the market.

Indeed, in Hawaii where it is perhaps best loved by consumers, it is enjoyed in a number of unique ways, including as an alternative to raw fish or egg in a sushi-style dish called musubi.

SPAM musubi is a popular dish in Hawaii iStock





And sure, we love our kimchi cauliflower milk rolls and slow-cooked lamb flatbreads but, credit where it’s due, SPAM has proven that it's the truly simple things that often stand the test of time.

