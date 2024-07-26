Why some athletes already competing before the Olympic games officially start

The highly anticipated opening ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games is set to take place later today - but did you know some athletes will already going home?

Historically, the opening ceremony marks when the games commence after this is typically declared by a head of state, a tradition that dates back to 1896.

As the UK's head of state at the time, the late Queen Elizabeth did this at the London 2012 Olympics where she said: "I declare open the Games of London, celebrating the XXX Olympiad of the modern era.”

So, French president Emmanuel Macron will say something along those lines when the opening ceremony begins along the River Seine tonight.

Even though this signifies the start of the games... they've actually already began.

Football is one of the sports that has already kicked off with first round matches taking place this week, while other sports playing early include rugby sevens, handball, and archery. Shooting is also happening today, the same day as the opening ceremony.

Sadly for some athletes, they will be out of their respective competition before the opening ceremony begins since in rugby sevens, the ranking places for 12th-9th was done happened yesterday (July 25).

Playing early is all to with what venues have the space and are available to host the sport.

For example, six preliminary rounds of women's handball were played yesterday at South Paris Arena 6 so that the venue can later accommodate for weightlifting competitions.

While 24 rugby sevens matches were played at the Stade de France on 24-25 July since athletics competitions will be happening in the stadium on August 1.

