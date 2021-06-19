A London school is reportedly set to the ditch the title of ‘head girl’ in favour of ‘head of school’ to make the role more modern and inclusive.

St Paul’s Girls’ School, in Hammersmith, said the main reason for the change was because many senior pupils feel they are ‘young women’ rather than ‘girls’. It added that ‘binary connotations’ were a factor in the decision, according to the Times.

The school said senior pupils felt the gender-neutral title was “more modern, age-appropriate and inclusive”, adding that “in making the change, we are confirming, not denying, our ethos and traditions”.

The Times reports that the leading private school, which counts actress Rachel Weisz and former UK Vaccines Taskforce chair Dame Kate Bingham among its alumni, will implement the change from the next academic year.

The move apparently sparked backlash from some staff members, who claim it sends the message “that girls now have to be ashamed to be seen as girls”.

Around seven of the school’s 778 pupils identify as non-binary.

The school said it would not change the school’s name as a result.