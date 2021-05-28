The eldest son of former president Donald Trump – Donald Trump Jr – is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

Investigators are currently said to be investigating Trump and the family business and, as part of the probe, are piling the pressure on Allen Weisselberg, the CFO of the organization and the top-ranking member of the company who’s not a relative.

With that in mind, Stephen Colbert of The Late Show thought it was a good time to roast Trump Jr over his role within the family.

“The highest member of the family is Don Jr.,” he joked.

Last summer, Trump Jr was the subject of commentary when he denied rumors that he was on drugs during his speech at the Republican National Convention. He even mentioned his appearance of “glassy” eyes and sweaty brows, which provoked gossip.

“I guess there must have been something with the lighting,” Trump Jr said at the convention.

This didn’t stop other late-night talk -shows, outlets, and onlookers from talking about it. And Colbert took shots at him again during the recent monologue.

This wouldn’t be the first time Colbert made jokes about Trump Jr. Last year, Colbert spoke about the RNC and Trump Jr’s appearance in the keynote address, saying he looked like he “snorted a key.”

“So before I tell you what he said, can we zoom in on Junior’s sweaty face and wet, bloodshot eyes?”

Although others thought similarly, Colbert gave an alternative reason.

“Either he’s high, or that’s what happens when you live in the splash zone of screamin’ Guilfoyle,” he said while laughing.

Check out Wednesday night’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert monologue below.