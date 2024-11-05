Streets packed for annual Lewes bonfire parade

Crowds have paraded down the narrow streets of Lewes for the annual Bonfire Night celebration.

People marched through the town dressed in 17th century clothing reminiscent of what Guy Fawkes would have worn when he plotted to blow up Parliament on November 5.

Some were dressed in traditional royal clothing, while others painted skulls on their faces.

Participants during the parade through the town of Lewes (Gareth Fuller/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

The parade, which the East Sussex town is famous for, was led by a cart containing a figure of Guy Fawkes and giant burning effigies, followed by the crowd, who were carrying flaming fire devil sticks.

Members of the procession marched towards a giant bonfire where they burnt the Guy Fawkes figure in front of thousands of onlookers.

The Lewes bonfire night is the biggest celebration across the UK, organised by six local bonfire societies, which each have their own fireworks, fire sites, costumes and processions.

The first recorded event was in 1795.

Participants during the parade (Gareth Fuller/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

The parade commemorates Guy Fawkes and the gunpowder plot in 1605, as well as the 17 Protestant martyrs who were burnt alive in the 1550s in the centre of Lewes, who are represented by 17 burning crosses.

The wider public had been warned by police not to travel to Sussex for the display due to overcrowding concerns.

Those living outside of Lewes can watch a video live stream of the event on Rocket FM as a way to tune into the celebrations.