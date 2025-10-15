Sumo wrestlers spotted sightseeing in London ahead of professional tournament

Giant sumo wrestlers have been spotted squeezing into black cabs and riding hire bikes as London hosts only the second ever professional sumo wrestling event held outside Japan.

The Grand Sumo Tournament is being held at the Royal Albert Hall, and some of the wrestlers (rikishi) have taken the opportunity to fit in some sightseeing before it starts.

Grand champion Onosato was pictured walking around Kensington and standing next to a red London bus wearing a kimono.

Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki said Onosato was “taking a stroll”.

“Sumo is returning to the Royal Albert Hall after 34 years.

The final touches are applied to the dohyo ahead of the Grand Sumo Tournament

“I hope everyone will have great fun.”

Wrestlers posed for pictures in front of the Houses of Parliament and Buckingham Palace, rode Lime bikes and even ate hot dogs on Westminster Bridge.

Four wrestlers were also seen crossing the Abbey Road zebra crossing.

Sharing a photo on X of two wrestlers stuffed into the back of a taxi, Mr Suzuki said: “Black cab is full with just two Yokozuna (Grand Champion)”.

The only previous occasion when Sumo has been hosted professionally overseas was in 1991, when the same venue staged a five-day “basho” before a sold-out crowd and which was broadcast nationally in the UK.

The wrestlers enjoyed a walk in Kensington

After a 34-year wait, London will again play host to Japan’s national sport.

The 1991 event, staged as part of that year’s Japan Festival in London, was a technical feat for organisers.

A policeman doffs his hat to one of the 40 top-ranked sumo wrestlers ahead of the 1991 event

Wheelbarrows were used to transport specialist soil to Kensington in west London from a site in Heathrow, while adaptations had to be made to the stage area to ensure it could bear the impact of the competitors as they wrestled.

Sumo is considered more than just a sport in Japan.

There is a ceremonial-religious aspect which dates back more than 1,500 years, with competitors living almost monastic lives in “heya” stables, where they observe strict and highly restricted lifestyles.

Forty of Japan’s top wrestlers are expected to travel to London to compete across five days from October 15-19.