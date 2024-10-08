A video posted by TikTok influencer Taylor Rousseau Grigg two months ago sheds a heartbreaking light on the run-up to her untimely death.

The passing of Taylor, 25, was announced by her husband Cameron Grigg, on Sunday (6 October) via a lengthy Instagram post, in which he wrote that “this past year, Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime.”

Whilst Cameron did not give specific details as to the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death, he said that it was “sudden and unexpected” and confirmed that she had been “in and out of hospital since [they] got married.”

The news left fans revisiting an eight-minute video Taylor posted back in August, in which she addressed people’s concern over her wellbeing.

In the clip, the TikToker, who only turned 25 in September, acknowledged that, to many viewers, she “just [doesn’t] seem happy”.

“The truth is, it's just because I' m not faking a smile like I used to,” she said.

‘When I first started, I just enjoyed filming and I enjoyed being in front of the camera. And after a while, with the pressure to succeed and the pressure to be all of these things that it’s impossible for one person to be, that smile fades and you begin to put on a facade.

“I'm done doing that. I just am who I am and I show up every day and just make the best of it.”

Taylor insisted that her husband was not behind her perceived unhappiness (@itstaylorrousseau/Instagram)

She then refuted the suggestion, made by one commentator, that her husband was to “blame” for her perceived unhappiness.

In fact, she said: “Cameron is the best thing that ever happened to me. He dug me out of the hole that I was in [...] and he carried me and is still carrying me, and has for a while.”

She then revealed that just after they got married, in August 2023, she “got sick” and that she’d continued to suffer since then.

However, she said, she didn’t find out what was wrong “until this year,” adding: “So I was just struggling that whole time feeling like I was going to die.”

She then bravely admitted: “It just feels like I have to fight for life to live every single day and that's hard on somebody.”

She then stressed that she was trying to “make the best of things” but conceded that she was unhappy “with the circumstances that [her] body [was] in”.

Without revealing her prognosis, she went on: “I'm kind of paying the consequences for my own actions for putting my body through more than it could handle, and that is what it is.”

She continued: “Like I said, I feel like I'm fighting for life every day. And when I didn't know what was wrong with me, I would be in bed writhing in pain, just wishing to be dead because I just wanted it to end.”

Cameron accompanied his wife as she underwent hospital treatment for her mystery illness (@itstaylorrousseau/Instagram)

She then lamented: “It just sucks because I'm 24 years old; I should be in my prime. I should be able to carry my suitcase up the stairs; I should be able to walk to the mailbox or run, and those are just things that I can't really do right now.

“Now it's kind of like I’ve lost who I am, and I'm trying to find myself,” she went on.

“I haven’t been myself in a long time [and] I'm not myself now because, obviously, I'm not healthy or in good shape and I haven't been for a long time.”

Again, addressing her illness, she said that she’d only recently received a diagnosis from the doctor and was still “struggling with the fact that it's a forever thing”.

Taylor then revealed that there were “multiple things wrong with [her]” so she and Cameron were “taking the necessary steps to improve [her] health.”

However, she added that she “believes in miracles” and that “God will work his magic”.

Concluding, she said: “The reason why I didn't just put out what's wrong with me [...] is because that leaves room for people to make suggestions and to tell me what to do.

“And, in the past, I've caught myself doing stuff because people on the internet told me I have to be this way or have to do this [...] and I'm just done doing that. And that is why I'm choosing to keep my health issues silent.”

@itstaylorrousseau Hope this answer some of yalls questions (:

Cameron has also chosen to keep Taylor’s medical condition private but, in his Instagram statement, he admitted that her constant trips to hospital, had “affected [their] financial situation”.

In light of this, he said, a friend had set up an online fundraiser to collect donations to cover the cost of “a benefit in Taylor’s honour” to “celebrate her life.”

The GoFundMe racked up more than $47,000 dollars in just three days, with one contributor writing in tribute to the TikToker: “I found Taylor during some of the darkest times in my life. She was a beacon of light – radiating positivity, creativity, and, most of all, encouragement.”

They continued: “Taylor touched countless souls in profound ways - including mine, which is something I will forever be grateful for. Even though I never had the honour of meeting her in person, the impact she made on my life is immeasurable, and I will always be thankful for that.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings