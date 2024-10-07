TikTok influencer Taylor Rousseau Grigg found dead aged 25

TikTok influencer Taylor Rousseau Grigg has died aged 25.

Husband Cameron Grigg announced the "sudden and unexpected" news on his Instagram page with a series of pictures of the pair together.

"No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age," he penned in the lengthy caption. "This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime. And in spite of that she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her."

Cameron did not share details on the cause of death.

"With this being so sudden and unexpected we don’t have anything financially in order. Taylor has been in and out of the hospital since we got married which has affected our financial situation, therefore we don’t have any insurance," he said, adding that a friend set up a GoFundMe page to help towards funeral costs.

Taylor Grigg had amassed over 1.4 million TikTok followers, sharing lifestyle content on the platform. She and Cameron wed in August 2023.

Instagram users flooded Taylor's page with condolences, with one writing: "Rest in peace sweet beautiful angel. One of the most beautiful people inside and out always and forever on earthside or not. God took her for a reason."

Another added: "My heart breaks for your husband and your family! Praying for all of you during this very difficult time. Thank you for bringing so much light and love into this world. You will be sorely missed!"

A third wrote: "Rest peacefully among the Angels."

