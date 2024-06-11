Man, 64, charged with 'voyeurism' at Taylor Swift's Edinburgh Eras Tour show

A 64-year-old man has been charged with alleged voyeurism at one of Taylor Swift’s Edinburgh concerts as a part of her Eras Tour.

Police Scotland said the man was arrested and charged in connection with a voyeurism offence during the concert at Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday.

Superintendent David Happs said: "A 64-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a voyeurism offence committed within Murrayfield during the event on Saturday June 8.

"He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date."

British transport police defines voyeurism as "when someone gets sexual pleasure from watching, photographing or recording others doing something that's usually private, for example when they're naked or having sex".



"Voyeurism is an offence if it is done without the person's permission. The offence includes photographing or filming others for someone else's sexual pleasure."

Swift kicked off the UK leg of her international Eras tour on Friday with the first of three consecutive dates at Murrayfield.

She played to a crowd of almost 73,000 each time and told fans that they were the highest-attended stadium concerts in Scottish history.

It comes after Swift had a train between London and the Scottish capital named after her.

The 10am train from London King's Cross to Edinburgh was renamed 'The Flying Swiftie'.

Welcoming Swift to Scotland, The Reel Time Band, an 11-piece band made up of eight highland bagpipers and three drummers, performed her song 'Love Story' on the steps outside Murrayfield, where she will be performing, while wearing "era-fied" kilts.

LNER communications director Stuart Thomas said: “We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to celebrate the tour arriving in the UK and so our special Flying Swiftie service will say ‘So Long, London’ at 10am – packed with fans heading for the first night in Edinburgh.”

