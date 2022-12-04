A teacher has resigned after her students found her OnlyFans account.

Kirsty Buchan, 33, left Bannerman High School in Glasgow because parents were angered that she was using the platform to sell nude photos - but she was using it to raise money for her sick child who is due to have an operation for a stomach condition.

Glasgow City Council has opened an investigation.

Buchan said: "Some people are saying I must be mad to go from being a physics teacher to selling nude photos online.

"But it has become very clear to me that I was insane to stick at that job for six years under the strain that I was facing every day."

She told the Daily Record: "I was staying up to 1am doing extra unpaid work and the stress was unbelievable. I was crying my eyes out at my situation and I didn't know which way to turn.

"I had read about other teachers earning £50,000 a month on the site and I had a sick child at home who needed a mum who is earning.

"I have bills to pay and a mortgage and it wasn't even a difficult decision. Glasgow City Council has come out and said they were going to discipline me but they were never going to get the satisfaction of that.

"I feel like a huge weight is off my mind now that I have told them what to do with their job."

A parent of a pupil at Bannerman High said: "The photos have been circulating like wildfire and parents have been talking via Whatsapp about it.

"The poses she did for OnlyFans weren't just suggestive, they left nothing to the imagination. Some parents thought it funny but several have made complaints because the poses were just too extreme."

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council told LBC the teacher was being investigated for "wholly inappropriate and pornographic images" before her resignation.

