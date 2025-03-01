Teddy Swims’ stuffed toys outfit turns heads at Brit Awards

Social media users have poked fun at US singer Teddy Swims’ stuffed animal toys coat on the 2025 Brit Awards red carpet, comparing it to a character from the TV show Glee.

The Lose Control singer turned heads wearing a long coat with brightly coloured stuffed toys of different animals including penguins, sharks, frogs and bears donning glasses sewn on to the garment.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter said his colourful outfit “makes me feel safe”.

Teddy Swims has turned heads at the Brit Awards red carpet with his coat, adorned with stuffed animal toys (Ian West/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ian West

Users on X joked his look was suspiciously similar to an outfit seen on the hit TV show Glee worn by Rachel Berry, played by American actress Lea Michele.

A picture of Michele’s character wearing a dress with various stuffed toys stapled on it circulated online, prompting social media users to ask: “Who wore it better?”

One user on X posted a picture of the Glee character wearing the makeshift dress and wrote: “Omg, Rachel Berry?”

Irish radio station Today FM posted a picture of Swims – whose real name is Jaten Collin Dimsdale – and compared his outfit to plushies found at a well-known toy retailer.

“Teddy Swims Brits outfit is giving 10 year old me in Smyths Toys,” it wrote.

Other social media users believe his stuffed toy coat is a homage to his stage name.

In a video posted to the official Brit Awards account on X, the singer spoke to TikToker Grime Gran on the red carpet, who quizzed him about his outfit.

The TikToker, whose real name is Margaret Keefe, went viral on the short-form video app during the Covid-19 pandemic when her grandson posted daily videos of their day-to-day life throughout lockdown.

She asked Swims about the outfit and joked: “You look cooler than I would in it.”

The singer replied: “It makes me feel safe too.

“When you get a little anxiety in crowds you just put a bunch of stuffies (stuffed toys) with you.”

Swims will perform at the awards ceremony while Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, singer-songwriter Sam Fender and rising star Myles Smith will also take to the stage.

Comedian Jack Whitehall will return to host the Brit Awards at The O2 arena in London, which will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX from 8.15pm.