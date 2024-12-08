Teenager dating her biological father shares their plans for the future

WARNING: This article contains the topic of incest, which some may find upsetting.



An 18-year-old woman has opened up on why she decided to date her biological father and revealed what they have planned for their future together.

The woman from the Great Lakes region also spoke to The Cut about her life, what the relationship was like with both of her parents and how the intimate relationship with her father started.

The 18-year-old, who was not named, was conceived on prom night and her father broke up with her mother while she was still inside her mother's womb.

The woman says this relationship between her mother and father deteriorated was because her mother had "mental health issues" and "bipolar disorder".

She said her mother made it very difficult for her father to be in her life, such as the mother controlling her Facebook account and repeatedly denying friend requests from her father after being kept in "Fort Knox-like conditions" but they eventually reunited and they were both sexually attracted to each other.

Since then, the pair established an intimate relationship together and the woman spoke about plans for their future.

"I'm planning on a full-on wedding but it won't be legally registered," the woman said. "We'll have kids together. We've decided that most likely we won't [tell them their parents are father and daughter]. I don't want to give them any problems.

"I wouldn't risk having a kid if I thought it would be harmful. I've done my research.

"When you are 18 you know what you want. You're an adult under the law and you're able to consent. I can take care of myself. I don't need protection. If I were in a situation where I needed to get out I would. I'm not afraid to defend myself."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.