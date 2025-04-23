You can now buy an ‘Everything Shower’ kit dedicated to the viral TikTok routine

Where you can find a TikTok beauty trend, you can also find us, because the social media app has become a hub for the latest, greatest (and often weirdest) hacks and products that have blown up overnight as a result.

That includes the 'everything shower', a romanticised version of the usual once-a-week extra-long shower dedicated to exfoliating, moisturising, masking, cleaning, plucking, and scrubbing our way to becoming what feels like a brand new version of ourselves.

While it's also a super convenient hack to getting everything done in a shorter space of time rather than across the week, it became an online movement thanks to its self-care-promoting nature, and frankly, just taking a bit of time for yourself when we're battling busy lifestyles.

@scarlettchalk02 7 step everything shower routine!!! 🫧🩷⭐️ The Razor & Shavng butter is linked on my tiktok shop showcase !!!🫶🏼 @The Ordinary @Sol de Janeiro @Vaseline @Garnier @Dettol, Vanish & Harpic Store @mallowsbeauty (gifted) @Palmer’s UK

We're ditching one-and-done hair washes in favour of double-cleanses, replacing our sheet masks with pre-and-post shower masking, and creating a spa-like ambience for the occasion, candles and music, and all.

Consider it a spa-like approach to taking a shower - the same way we call eating a comforting meal, girl dinner. The going out-out of showers, if you will.

However, like with any trend that has us pulling out our credit cards, the idea of adding things like lymphatic drainage, masks, double-cleansing, and layering products to our routines can be an expensive one.

That's probably why TikTok is now losing it over a new curated 'Everything Shower' edit from one of our favourite beauty retailers, SpaceNK, to save money and get the job done with a prescription for the best products in the biz.









@glowybychloe Everything shower edit @SPACE NK you honestly do some of the best edits💓 @Sol de Janeiro @Naturium @Living Proof, Inc. @Alpha-H Skincare @MIRROR WATER @Joonbyrd @(MALIN+GOETZ) @Aromatherapy Associates

The £70 kit (worth over £150) comes with a big blue jelly pouch to hold the 10 full-sized products that accommodate every single step of your 'everything shower' routine. They're products that have gone viral in their own right too, with brands such as Living Proof and Sol de Janeiro making the cut.

Inside you'll find...

Naturium The Smoother Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Wash 100ml

Joon Byrd Moon Swim 50ml

Mirror Water Smooth Body Oil 100ml

Space NK Caribbean Shores Body Scrub 200ml

Sol de Janeiro Delicia Drench Body Butter 75ml

Living Proof Full Shampoo 75ml

Living Proof Full Conditioner 75ml

Alpha-H Daily Dose Multivitamin Serum 150ml

Malin+Goetz Detox Face Mask 30ml

Aromatherapy Associates Rose Bath & Shower Oil 9ml

SpaceNK

Naturally, as is typical of TikTok, everything shower-obsessives are now running to grab the pouches from their local SpaceNK and it's racking up five-star reviews online.

"Omgg everyone needs one of these for holidays!!!", one user wrote under a video showing off everything that's inside.

"I need this", another added.

"These everything showers are going to hit different", someone else wrote.

Can every day be an everything shower?

