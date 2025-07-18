Tenor Russell Watson awarded honorary degree by University of Greater Manchester

Tenor Russell Watson praised the “amazing” NHS as he was awarded an honorary degree by the University of Greater Manchester.

The singer, who has overcome two life-threatening brain tumours, was recognised for his outstanding contribution to music and the arts during a graduation ceremony for students from the Centre for Clinical and Biomedical Sciences.

The classical crossover star was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2006 after experiencing blurred peripheral vision.

Russell Watson has been awarded an honorary degree by the University of Greater Manchester (Adrian Greenhalgh/PA) PA Media - Adrian Greenhalgh

The tumour was successfully removed during emergency surgery at St George’s Hospital in Tooting, south London.

A year later, a recurrence on his pituitary gland required a second emergency operation at the Alexandra Hospital in Cheadle, Greater Manchester.

Watson, who was conferred the title of doctor of arts (Hon DArts) at the ceremony on Friday, said: “This is such an honour, I am so proud to be standing here today.

“My health battles graphically highlighted to me the amazing job done by staff in our NHS.

“I would not be here today without their wonderful care and support.

My diagnosis changed everything but I am living proof that you should never give up if you want to continue to do the thing you love Russell Watson

“So it is fantastic to see the University of Greater Manchester’s continued commitment to training the healthcare workforce of the future and its new Medical School which I understand will welcome its first students in September.

“I want others to receive the kind of life-saving treatment that I did, to give that gift of time for which I’m so grateful every day.”

Watson underwent intensive rehabilitation, hormone replacement therapy and struggled with mental health challenges during his recovery.

At one point, doctors feared he would never sing again.

But he returned to the stage and rebuilt his career.

This year marks a quarter of a century since the release of his acclaimed debut album, The Voice, and he is due to embark on The Evolution Tour in October and November.

Russell Watson has overcome two life-threatening brain tumours (Adrian Greenhalgh/PA) PA Media - Adrian Greenhalgh

Watson, who born into a working class family in Salford in the late 1960s, also praised the university’s commitment to opportunity and inclusivity.

“It is fantastic that this university offers the chance for people from all backgrounds and ages to improve their lives for the better,” he said.

“People should be able to achieve their dreams with the right support and it is clear that you have been supported every step of the way.

“My diagnosis changed everything but I am living proof that you should never give up if you want to continue to do the thing you love.

“You should be so proud that you are here today celebrating your graduation.

“It is the result of a lot of hard work and determination and I am honoured to be sharing this moment with you.”

Watson’s Evolution Tour takes place throughout October and November and tickets are on sale now.