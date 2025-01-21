Tesla Cybertuck seized in the UK over safety fears

Tesla Cybertrucks have been making waves on social media – especially in the US with celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber being fans of Elon Musk's futuristic creation.

However, a modified version of the vehicle was seized in Manchester last week with authorities saying it could pose a risk to road users and pedestrians. The car was seemingly fitted with a custom wrap and light bar.

"The driver was a permanent UK resident, but the vehicle was registered and insured abroad, which is prohibited in the UK," Manchester police wrote in a X / Twitter post. "The car was later seized and the driver was reported.

“The Tesla Cybertruck is not road legal in the UK and does not hold a certificate of conformity.

“While this may seem trivial to some, legitimate concerns exist around the safety of other road users or pedestrians if they were involved in a collision with a Cybertruck.

“The vehicle was subsequently seized under S165 of the Road Traffic Act and the driver reported.”

One person online said: "I saw it at Manchester Airport the other day and did wonder how they’d got it legally on the road. Turns out they haven’t."

"Just how did the driver think that they would get away with driving this illegally in the UK, it stands out like a sore thumb," another said.

In the UK, cars require a 'certificate of conformity,' something a Cybertruck has not yet obtained.

The size and weight of the vehicle are other red flags for British roads, meaning it would be considered a Category C1 car which requires a special driving licence and an additional course.

