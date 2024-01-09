Porn star dies just 24 hours after filming her final video

Porn star, Thaina Fields has passed away aged 24 just hours after posting her final video.



The Peruvian adult actress, whose real name was Abigail, was found dead on Saturday (6 Jan).



Hours earlier, she shared her final post on social media.



Images show her standing by a Christmas tree while talking to the camera in a figure-hugging black dress.



She was found dead in her home in Trujillo, Peru.





The day of her death was King’s Day, a national holiday in her home country.





Fields, who was considered one of the most popular porn stars in Peru, started working in the industry in 2018.



Her close friend, adult film producer, Milky Perú, paid tribute to Fields on social media.



He wrote: “We cannot believe this, we refuse to be without you.



“We would like to see you one more time.



“We hope someone will wake us up from this nightmare.



“Thank you for allowing us to be part of your life. We love you.”

She leaves behind a young son whom she never featured in any social media posts.



The victim’s family has yet to reveal her cause of death.



An investigation into her death is ongoing.

