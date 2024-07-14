The Simpsons is already being accused of predicting the Trump shooting

People are making baseless claims that The Simpsons predicted the Donald Trump shooting.

On Saturday (13 July), the former president was rushed off stage with blood around his ear after loud noises were heard in the crowd at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. One attendee was killed and at least two were injured. The Butler County district attorney confirmed that the suspected shooter is dead.

World leaders and politicians have since condemned the attack.

Meanwhile, many people online are making baseless claims The Simpsons predicted it.

The show has been the centre of 'prediction' claims for many years. So much so, that Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill predicted the prediction this time around.

Following the Trump shooting, Hill wrote: "Waiting on someone to post a Simpson clip saying they predicted it."

Sharing a set of screenshots from the episode, one X/Twitter user wrote: "Simpsons got some explaining to do."

Another added: "NO WAY THE SIMPSONS PREDICTED DONALD TRUMP GETTING SHOT."

An exec on the show previously told Reuters that claims of The Simpsons predicting future events were false.

Indy100 reached out to Fox for comment.

Trump has since taken to his Truth Social platform after the shooting.



He wrote: "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania.



"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country.

"Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear.

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

