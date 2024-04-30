The Weeknd donates $2 million to Gaza families

Award-winning singer The Weeknd has pledged $2 million to Gaza from his XO Humanitarian Fund.

The star, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, plans to supply 18 million loaves of bread to families in the ongoing war.

His contribution was made in partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) which will provide 1,500 tonnes of wheat flour to feed almost 160,000 Palestinians.

The World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organisation, saving lives in emergencies and supporting communities to be resilient, adapt to a changing climate and improve food systems.

This is not the first time The Weeknd has helped the people of Gaza.

Last year, The Weeknd donated $2.5 million, providing four million meals to the Gaza Strip as they experience extreme food shortages.

He has also used his platform to spread awareness and asked followers to donate. He has been supporting WFP's global hunger relief mission with his own money and the XO Humanitarian Fund, in which the singer, his partners, and fans have raised $6.5 million so far.

"With famine looming in Gaza, [The Weeknd’s] generous support will provide vital relief for thousands of Palestinian families who battle the grip of hunger every day," WFP Director for the Middle East, North Africa, and Eastern Europe Region, Corinne Fleischer, said. "We are tremendously grateful for his contribution, compassion, and for his unwavering advocacy for WFP and the people of Palestine."

On 7 October 2023, Hamas launched an unexpected attack on Israel killing 1,200 people and taking 200 hostages. Israel responded and has since killed over 33,400 people, mostly women and children, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

