Oasis have claimed they were never told “dynamic pricing” would be used to sell their concert tickets and said things will be different as they added two new show dates.

Last weekend, millions of people sat in online queues hoping to get their hands on tickets to the Oasis reunion shows. With fans eager to see Liam and Noel Gallagher perform together live for the first time in 15 years, some were left disappointed when they finally reached the front of the line to find the advertised price of tickets had soared .

The band have since responded to the criticism of ticket prices, claiming they had not been made aware of the sales practice of dynamic pricing – where prices fluctuate based on demand, and which MPs now say they will be looking into.

In a statement on 4 September, the band said: “It needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used.”

They continued: “While prior meetings between promoters, Ticketmaster and the band’s management resulted in a positive ticket sale strategy, which would be a fair experience for fans, including dynamic ticketing to help keep general ticket prices down as well as reduce touting, the execution of the plan failed to meet expectations."

Getty Images

The band added: “All parties involved did their utmost to deliver the best possible fan experience, but due to the unprecedented demand this became impossible to achieve.”

It was revealed that 10 million people from 158 countries had attempted to purchase tickets, which left ticketing sites “struggling to cope, resulting in immense frustration and disappointment for fans who missed out after queuing for many hours”.

Oasis also announced two new Wembley shows on 27 and 28 September 2025. They said that the sales system would be “a small step towards making amends for the situation” as they are using an “invitation-only ballot ticket sale strategy”.

A statement explained: “Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster.”

It continued: “Inevitably interest in this tour is so overwhelming that it’s impossible to schedule enough shows to fulfil public demand. But this ticket sale strategy will make the process far smoother for fans by reducing the stress and time it takes to obtain one of the hottest tickets of our time.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings