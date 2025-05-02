Couple break silence over 'awkward' TikTok viral proposal

An awkward proposal that swept across TikTok has left millions scratching their heads – and speculating wildly.

The now-viral clip, shared by user @beastbfree8, has amassed an astonishing 85.5 million views and captures the moment Payton Chambers drops to one knee to propose to his fiancée, Faith Brock.

In the video, Brock appears unaware of what’s happening behind her as she chats to someone else. When Chambers gently taps her to get her attention, she initially brushes him off – a reaction that fuelled a frenzy of online commentary.

Unsurprisingly, the footage was flooded with over 100,000 comments from confused viewers, with one suggesting it epitomised the common workplace saying, "this could've been an email".

Another humoured: "'Hey Babe, let's get married' ... *reacted 👍🏼 to your message*."

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "… Congratulations? I think."





But as the couple now reveal, the real story behind the proposal is far more touching than the internet has given it credit for.

“He jumps up behind me and grabs my side all the time,” Brock shared with People. “So I didn’t know he was trying to get my attention. I was talking to his aunt about pickleball — we were gonna play the next day.”

Despite the video being perceived as an uncomfortable watch, the couple reassured viewers it was a simple case of the footage ending abruptly.

"The video was just cut off early,” Brock said. “I was definitely smiling. We hugged. We kissed. We took pictures. It was exciting.”

