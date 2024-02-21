Prison proposal dubbed the 'reddest green flag ever'

A lavish prison proposal hailed the "reddest green flag ever" has taken TikTok by storm.

The events company behind the big surprise, Blooming Events, shared the clip with its three million viewers and counting.

"My client proposes from jail on FaceTime," they wrote in the text overlay.

A heart made up of white roses sat against the backdrop of a lake with large lit-up letters reading "MARRY ME".

A path of roses and petals led the bride-to-be to an iPad screen where her prison bae popped the big question. There was even a violinist as she walked to the tripod for the virtual proposal.

Fireworks sprouted from the ground when she said yes.

"DEFINITION OF IF HE WANTED TO, HE WOULD!!! .. no matter the distance he still made it happen," the company wrote as the caption.

"I’m conflicted between 'if he wanted to he would' and 'HES IN JAIL,'" one person joked, while another asked: "So many questions? Who paid, who hired the event planner, and why is he locked up?"

A third humoured: "'No matter the distance' UH BEHIND BARS???

Meanwhile, another comment racked up over 14,000 likes which read: "The reddest green flag I’ve ever seen."

A YouTube clip showed the man and woman, identified as Yatta and Belle, during the big ceremony.

"Will you marry me, baby," Yatta asked, to which Belle responded "I do," with an unenthusiastic cheer, adding: "Yay."

According to Sportskeeda, Yatta, a San Francisco-based rapper, is serving a 12-year sentence after being involved in a 2016 gang shooting between two gangs that left one woman dead.

