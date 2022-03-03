We all kind of know that TikTok probably isn't a beneficial platform for children to be on, but attorneys general from several states have decided to launch a formal investigation into the matter.

On Wednesday, attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont announced a bipartisan coalition to examine whether the company violated state consumer protection laws and put the public at risk.

"The investigation will look into the harms using TikTok can cause to young users and what TikTok knew about those harms," a press release from California Attorney General Rob Bonta states.

TikTok's privacy policy states that users 13 and under may use the app to play with effects, watch videos, and follow others but not post public videos or interact with other users via messages.

Recently the app experimented with the 'profile view' function, which would allow users to see who viewed their profile. But users 13 and younger will not have this feature because TikTokers may not view profiles of young viewers.

However, many are still concerned about the impact of the app, "The investigation focuses, among other things, on the techniques utilized by TikTok to boost young user engagement, including strategies or efforts to increase the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform." The press release states.

Twitter users reacted to the news with mixed reviews. Some think the investigation is unnecessary.

Notable children like North West have become popular creators on the app and parents like Kim Kardashian have been criticized for allowing their children to use it.

But recently, Kardashian spoke out (specifically against soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West) on why having her daughter on the app is not detrimental, "I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness." Kardashian said.

But others still believe the investigation is warranted to protect young people from experiencing social media toxicity.

TikTok responded to the investigation, “We care deeply about building an experience that helps to protect and support the well-being of our community, and appreciate that the state attorneys general are focusing on the safety of younger users. We look forward to providing information on the many safety and privacy protections we have for teens."

Either way, young users on social media have always been controversial. *Cough Cough* Instagram for Kids.

