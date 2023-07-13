TikTok plastic surgeon Dr Roxy banned after live streaming her operations

A plastic surgeon who gained viral fame on TikTok has had her licence revoked in Ohio after live-streaming operations.

Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe, who is known on TikTok as Dr. Roxy, had her medical licence permanently revoked by The State Medical Board of Ohio on Wednesday (12 July) because of her “failure to meet standards of care”.

Grawe had built up on TikTok following of over 825,000 people and used the platform to live-stream surgeries, which the medical board alleged harmed patients.

The board said Grawe’s attention was too skewed towards her social media, rather than her in-person patients, which resulted in life-altering mistakes.

During live streams, Grawe would talk into the camera and answer questions from followers while simultaneously operating on a patient on the table.

It was during one such live-stream that it is alleged Grawe perforated her patient’s intestine, leaving them requiring emergency care a week after surgery, according to the medical board’s notice.

Another patient suffered a loss of brain function due to the amount of toxins in her blood and had bacterial infections in their abdomen following surgery by Grawe.

In November 2022, her medical licence had previously been suspended, but the board’s decision means she will never be able to practice medicine in Ohio.

A further two patients also suffered severe complications due to what the board members alleged was a lack of care.

Following the board’s decision, Grawe has since made her social media accounts private.

